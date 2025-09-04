One Swiss national among the injured in Lisbon funicular crash

The death toll from the derailment of a funicular railway in Lisbon was raised to 17 on Thursday morning after two people died from their injuries overnight, the head of the city's civil protection announced. Twenty-one people were injured, including a Swiss citizen.

Keystone-SDA

Eleven foreigners were among the injured, said Margarida Castro: two Germans, two Spaniards, a Frenchwoman, an Italian, a Swiss, a Canadian, a Korean, a Moroccan and a Cape Verdean. The nationalities of the deceased will be announced at a later date.

Earlier on Thursday morning, Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter expressed the country’s “deepest sympathy” to the Portuguese people following Wednesday evening’s funicular accident.

“Switzerland’s thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones affected by the tragic derailment of the Glória funicular railway in Lisbon,” Keller-Sutter wrote on social media platform X.

