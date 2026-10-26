Geneva to offer free home delivery of groceries to elderly

The beneficiaries, currently numbering 300 in the trial phase, have an average age of 79. Keystone-SDA

Following a trial phase, the Swiss city of Geneva is making its free home grocery delivery service a permanent feature for people aged 65 and over. This service will now also be available to recipients of a care allowance.

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These people can enjoy free delivery of their shopping once a week. Launched in the summer of 2025, the pilot scheme for free home delivery of groceries has been a resounding success, with an average of 260 deliveries made each month, the Department for Social Cohesion and Solidarity (DCSS) said on Monday.

The beneficiaries, currently numbering 300, have an average age of 79.

Building on this positive outcome, the DCSS has decided to make this initiative a permanent service, whilst expanding the group of beneficiaries. The aim remains the same: to promote independence, mobility and social connections, while making everyday shopping easier.

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Deliveries are made by electric bicycle by the Genèveroule association. Purchases can be made at all food markets as well as in all Migros supermarkets located in the city. Deliveries are available from Monday to Saturday, limited to two bags weighing a maximum of 20 kilos.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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