Half of Swiss local authorities communicate via social media

Authorities in Switzerland are increasingly communicating via social networks: almost half of local authorities use at least one channel. This represents an increase of 13% on the previous year. Tiktok and Youtube are included for the first time.

Français fr La moitié des communes suisses misent sur les réseaux sociaux

According to a study published on Tuesday by communications agency Gromann Partner, almost 50% of Swiss municipalities have at least one social media channel. The 2026 survey covered 2,121 towns and municipalities across the country.

Last year, the rate was 36.4%, and the year before that, in 2024, it was no more than 30%. The communications agency concludes that the trend is rising: social networks are no longer the exception, but are increasingly becoming the norm.

Facebook remains the most widespread network among the authorities. According to the survey, almost a third of local authorities have a profile on this platform. Instagram and the professional platform Linkedin come second and third respectively.

Cultural differences

While the Romansch-speaking region has made particular progress on Facebook and Instagram, the presence on Linkedin is increasing above all in municipalities in German- and French-speaking Switzerland, according to Gromann Partner.

There are also differences between urban and rural areas. Urban municipalities tend to be more active on social networks than those on the outskirts. Rural and outlying communities, on the other hand, have a particularly high number of subscribers in relation to their population.

According to the study, the short video platform Tiktok, which is particularly popular with young people, plays virtually no role in all regions. Only 2% of municipalities have an account. Overall, the town of Thun in canton Bern has by far the largest community, with over 9,000 subscribers.

