The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Login
News
Demographics

Zurich to set income limits to rent affordable flats

In Zurich, there are to be income limits for affordable flats
In Zurich, there are to be income limits for affordable flats Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Zurich to set income limits to rent affordable flats
Listening: Zurich to set income limits to rent affordable flats

The Zurich city parliament has spoken out in favour of an income limit for people renting private, affordable flats.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

This was the second time the issue had been debated in Zurich’s parliament. An initial proposal, which did not include income limits, was subsequently overturned in 2024.

The city councillors were not in agreement. The council’s left-wing, centre parties called for a limit that would only apply at the beginning of the rental period. Only those who earn no more than four times the rent should be allowed to move into a low-cost flat.

More

The majority of the parties rejected the idea that income should not be more than six times higher than the rent later on.

The local parliament agreed to an inspection of housing conditions every two years. Rules similar to those for municipal flats should also apply, such as minimum occupancy. Accordingly, at least three people must live in a 4-room flat.

The final vote will take place at one of the next meetings.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Marc Leutenegger

What are your experiences with housing shortages and rising property prices?

Switzerland is steering towards a housing crisis. Are there solutions?

Join the discussion
32 Likes
53 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

How does your country prepare for and respond to natural disasters?

Have you experienced natural disasters in your country of residence? How are these events predicted and responded to?

Join the discussion
1 Likes
2 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Dorian Burkhalter

Is there a future for the humanitarian sector? What should it look like?

With key donors cutting aid budgets, the humanitarian sector faces a crisis. What strategies can organisations adopt to navigate this challenge?

Join the discussion
12 Likes
13 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR