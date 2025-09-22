Majority of Swiss homes have no more than two inhabitants

At the end of 2024, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) counted a total of 1.8 million buildings used for residential purposes, with a total of 4.84 million dwellings. Over one million of all buildings were single-family homes and 55% of them were occupied by just one or two people, according to the FSO.
About 35% of buildings were heated with heating oil. This means that oil is still the most commonly used energy source for heating in Switzerland. However, according to the FSO, this proportion has fallen steadily over the last 40 years.
However, the proportion of buildings heated with a heat pump has risen sharply. In 2024, 23% of all buildings were equipped with one. The proportion has thus increased fivefold since 2000. Gas heating was installed in 17% of all buildings, 12% of buildings were heated with wood and 7% with electricity.
If you look at individual households instead of buildings, the situation looks somewhat different according to the FSO data. In 2024, 60% of households were heated with fossil fuels (35% heating oil, 25% gas) and 20% of households were in a building with a heat pump.
Adapted from German by DeepL/ac
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Roche claims success against breast cancer in phase III clinical trials
This content was published on
Roche has achieved positive results from the phase III evERA study combining its experimental treatments giredestrant and everolimus against a specific form of breast cancer.
Anti-mafia crusader Roberto Saviano receives thunderous applause in Switzerland
This content was published on
Roberto Saviano appeared at the Endorfine International Festival. Lugano. Stating that after 20 years of struggle he does not intend to leave victory to the Mafia, the Neapolitan writer drew thunderous applause.
Thousands of anti-abortion activists march through Zurich suburb
This content was published on
With crosses, Christian songs and an oversized pram, around two thousand anti-abortion protesters marched through Zurich-Oerlikon on Saturday afternoon. The city police were present with a large contingent.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.