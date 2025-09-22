Majority of Swiss homes have no more than two inhabitants

Most detached houses have a maximum of two people living in them Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Only one or two people live in more than half of the detached homes in Switzerland.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de In den meisten Einfamilienhäusern wohnen höchstens zwei Personen Original Read more: In den meisten Einfamilienhäusern wohnen höchstens zwei Personen

At the end of 2024, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) counted a total of 1.8 million buildings used for residential purposes, with a total of 4.84 million dwellings. Over one million of all buildings were single-family homes and 55% of them were occupied by just one or two people, according to the FSO.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The average living space per person in Switzerland in 2024 was therefore 46.6 square metres. According to the FSO, this figure rose regularly until 2021 and has stagnated since then.

More

More Demographics Zurich: Welcome to the world capital of housing shortages! This content was published on In Zurich, only seven out of 10,000 apartments are vacant on average – the lowest rate in Switzerland and probably in the Western world. Read more: Zurich: Welcome to the world capital of housing shortages!

Reliance on oil heating systems

About 35% of buildings were heated with heating oil. This means that oil is still the most commonly used energy source for heating in Switzerland. However, according to the FSO, this proportion has fallen steadily over the last 40 years.

However, the proportion of buildings heated with a heat pump has risen sharply. In 2024, 23% of all buildings were equipped with one. The proportion has thus increased fivefold since 2000. Gas heating was installed in 17% of all buildings, 12% of buildings were heated with wood and 7% with electricity.

If you look at individual households instead of buildings, the situation looks somewhat different according to the FSO data. In 2024, 60% of households were heated with fossil fuels (35% heating oil, 25% gas) and 20% of households were in a building with a heat pump.

Adapted from German by DeepL/ac

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content