Most Swiss consider themselves lucky, says survey

Most Swiss people consider themselves lucky; income is a key factor Keystone-SDA

The economic situation influences people’s perception of their own good fortune according to a recent survey. In Switzerland, almost nine out of ten wealthy people consider themselves lucky, compared with fewer than six out of ten among those with an equivalent income of less than CHF4,000 ($4,800) a month.

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Overall, three-quarters of the population view their lives positively.

These are the findings of a representative survey carried out in June 2026 by the research institute Sotomo on behalf of the insurer Helvetia, which involved 1,866 adults in German-speaking and French-speaking Switzerland.

Almost three-quarters of people in Switzerland consider themselves lucky. This feeling is particularly strong among the over-65s (87%) and those who are well-off, with an equivalent disposable income of over CHF6,000 francs (88%).

When equivalent income is below CHF4,000, the proportion drops to 58% of those who say they always or often feel lucky in life. By contrast, only a very small minority of the Swiss population (3%) believe that their life is predominantly characterised by misfortune.

+ Swiss are satisfied with life but critical of their country

According to the survey, however, a positive perception of one’s own life does not always translate into decisive action. Almost one in two people say they have put off realising their dreams for too long. This feeling is particularly widespread among the younger and middle-aged groups.

The survey also reveals that 69% of the adult population would like to have more self-confidence in their daily lives. Among young people aged 18 to 34, this figure rises to as much as 81%. According to the survey, the everyday situations that require particular effort are, above all, saying “no”, dealing openly with conflicts or asking others for help.

However, those who have the courage to try something new tend to look back on their decisions with satisfaction, the survey states. Those who find the confidence to put themselves to the test generally view the events in their lives – such as starting their own business or a new career (both at 93%), or even a break-up (69%) – in a positive light in hindsight.

+ How we produce news in English

Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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