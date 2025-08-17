One Swiss national killed in plane accident in southern France
A Swiss national was killed alongside a German national in a crash involving two light leisure aircraft on Saturday afternoon in Saint-Pons, south-eastern France, news agency AFP learned from local authorities.
The circumstances of the accident remain to be determined, the police said.
