One Swiss national killed in plane accident in southern France

The circumstances of the accident remain to be determined, the police said. Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

A Swiss national was killed alongside a German national in a crash involving two light leisure aircraft on Saturday afternoon in Saint-Pons, south-eastern France, news agency AFP learned from local authorities.

AFP/Keystone-SDA

A tow plane and a glider took off shortly after 1 p.m. from Barcelonnette aerodrome. The accident occurred shortly afterwards in the Ubaye valley, according to the same source.

A fire spread to the vegetation but was quickly brought under control, according to the department’s fire brigade.

The circumstances of the accident remain to be determined, the police said.

