More than a third of Swiss pensioners dissatisfied by savings

While most retired people in Switzerland are satisfied with their pension provision, 37% say they have some regrets about it.

Lack of information, procrastination, insufficient savings and unsuitable investment strategies top the list of regrets, according to a YouGov survey released on Friday by the Baloise insurance company.

The propensity to put money aside increases with age, as the reasons for doing so change.

Fewer than one in two people under the age of thirty say they are able to build up reserves, primarily to deal with unforeseen events. However, a good third of respondents in this age bracket are already contributing to a traditional third pillar, and almost a quarter are contributing to a pension in the form of investment funds or securities.

The classic pillar 3a attracts 62% of 30- to 44-year-olds, and its investment counterpart 41%. One in two people in this age group manages to save. The main reasons for this are still security against unforeseen expenses.

The appetite for private provision in the form of savings climbs a few more points to 66% in the 45-59 age bracket, while the appeal of investments wanes somewhat to 38%.

