Positive first appraisal of Swiss integration centre for refugees

Positive assessment of the training centre for refugees in Bellelay (BE)
"The first experiences are very promising", said Jans after meeting participants. Keystone-SDA
On Tuesday, the Swiss justice minister Beat Jans visited the Swiss Red Cross training centre for refugees in Bellelay, canton Bern. This project is a pioneer in the field of integrating refugees into the labour market.

The programme also aims to alleviate the shortage of qualified staff in the healthcare sector. The 20-month training course combines learning French with practical experience. A key factor in integration, the programme leads to a health auxiliary diploma.

+ What cities like Geneva are doing to welcome migrants and refugees 

“The first experiences are very promising”, said Jans after meeting participants and visiting the site. “This model can serve as an example for other cantons and the Confederation.”

The justice minister stressed the importance of taking integration into account from the moment asylum seekers arrive.

