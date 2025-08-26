The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Report identifies gaps in Swiss anti-racism and anti-Semitism measures

Report identifies gaps in Swiss anti-racism and anti-Semitism measures
Among other things, there are gaps in criminal and civil law protection against racism on the internet, a report published on Tuesday suggests.

A lack of sufficient harmonisation in the implementation of measures was identified by the report that analysed measures taken by the federal government, cantons and municipalities, which was updated by Interface on behalf of the Federal Office for Combating Racism (FRB).

The scope of the measures are also “not very specific and the financial resources for their implementation are limited”. This leads to considerable differences in practice.

According to the report published at the kick-off conference for the strategy against racism, there are also deficits at institutional level in the counselling services, which are still too little known and differ in their focus. Another gap is the lack of measures against structural racism and anti-Semitism, particularly in the areas of education, police and justice.

Finally, there is also a lack of qualitative and quantitative research on the causes, extent and development of racism and anti-Semitism, particularly with regard to structural and institutional forms. There was also a lack of findings on the effectiveness of existing measures.

