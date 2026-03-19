Fewer deaths, more injuries recorded on Swiss roads
In 2025, 214 people lost their lives on Swiss roads, 36 fewer than in the previous year. At the same time, the number of people seriously injured increased by 143 to 3,935, the Federal Roads Office (Astra) said on Thursday.
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The number of fatalities among car occupants fell to an all-time low. A total of 59 people died (-22). In the case of e-bikes, 586 people were seriously injured, which corresponds to an increase of 53 people in this category.
According to the roads office, 15 to 17-year-old motorbike riders are particularly affected: in this age group, 11 people were killed and 154 seriously injured last year. The roads office is therefore working on new preventive measures, such as adjustments to training or an increase in the minimum permissible age for operating a motorbike.
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Penalties and peculiarities of the Swiss Highway Code
According to the roads office, all accidents on public roads reported to the police are recorded in the statistics. People who die at the scene of the accident or within 30 days as a result of the accident are deemed to have been killed.
Translated from German with AI/gw
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