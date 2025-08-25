Volunteering in Switzerland rebounded after pandemic

Since the end of the pandemic, the Swiss are starting to volunteer again Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Two-thirds of people in Switzerland are involved in various forms of voluntary work. According to one study, men are more often involved in associations, while women make up the majority of people who do care work.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Depuis la fin de la pandémie, les Suisses se remettent au bénévolat Original Read more: Depuis la fin de la pandémie, les Suisses se remettent au bénévolat

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Participation in volunteering has remained surprisingly stable over time, according to the Swiss Volunteering Monitor 2025, published on Monday by the Swiss Society of Public Utility (SSUP). During the Covid-19 pandemic, involvement in associations and organisations did decline, but the situation had returned to normal by 2024.

Among people who volunteer, almost 41% of the population aged over 15 get involved in associations or organisations in the course of a year. Outside established structures, 51% of the population would get involved, according to the report.

Around 5,000 people were surveyed last year for the Volunteer Monitor. First published in 2007, it is published every five years by the SSUP.

Translated from French by DeepL/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch