Volunteering in Switzerland rebounded after pandemic
Two-thirds of people in Switzerland are involved in various forms of voluntary work. According to one study, men are more often involved in associations, while women make up the majority of people who do care work.
Participation in volunteering has remained surprisingly stable over time, according to the Swiss Volunteering Monitor 2025, published on Monday by the Swiss Society of Public Utility (SSUP). During the Covid-19 pandemic, involvement in associations and organisations did decline, but the situation had returned to normal by 2024.
Among people who volunteer, almost 41% of the population aged over 15 get involved in associations or organisations in the course of a year. Outside established structures, 51% of the population would get involved, according to the report.
Around 5,000 people were surveyed last year for the Volunteer Monitor. First published in 2007, it is published every five years by the SSUP.
