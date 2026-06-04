Sperm quality in Swiss recruits remains stable
Contrary to the global trend, the sperm quality of young Swiss men is stable. A new study shows that key measurements of sperm quality have not fallen any further since the period 2005 to 2017.
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The study by the University of Zurich and Zurich University Hospital, published in the June issue of the specialist journal New Microbes and New Infections, compares data from 194 army recruits from 2021 with data from 2,523 young men who were examined between 2005 and 2017.
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The researchers found that important measurements such as semen volume, total sperm count, sperm concentration and sperm motility remained relatively constant over the years.
In 2021, 41% of men had at least one sperm count below the World Health Organisation standard. In the earlier study group, the figure was 62%.
However, according to the researchers, this seemingly positive trend could also be explained by a bias in the selection of participants.
Translated from German with AI/gw
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