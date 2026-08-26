Swiss asylum applications set to fall below forecast
The number of asylum applications in Switzerland is now expected to be even lower than previously forecast in 2026.
The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) has revised its projections downwards and expects around 22,000 applications by the end of the year. However, the number of forced returns is increasing.
The SEM had originally forecast 26,000 applications, but has since revised that figure downwards. The revised forecast is based on the low number of applications submitted at the start of the year.
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Immigration to Switzerland slows down
Applications from Afghanistan, Turkey and Eritrea have fallen particularly sharply, while those from Ethiopia and Iraq have seen a slight increase.
Meanwhile, removals continue to rise, including forced removals. Their number increased from 1,654 in 2021 to 2,400 in 2025.
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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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