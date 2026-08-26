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Demographics

Swiss asylum applications set to fall below forecast

Asylum applications are falling, whilst forced returns are on the rise
The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) has revised its projections downwards Keystone-SDA

The number of asylum applications in Switzerland is now expected to be even lower than previously forecast in 2026.

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Swiss asylum applications set to fall below forecast
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Keystone-SDA

The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) has revised its projections downwards and expects around 22,000 applications by the end of the year. However, the number of forced returns is increasing.

The SEM had originally forecast 26,000 applications, but has since revised that figure downwards. The revised forecast is based on the low number of applications submitted at the start of the year.

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Immigration to Switzerland has slowed down according to the federal government

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Immigration to Switzerland slows down

This content was published on Immigration to Switzerland slowed down last year. More foreign nationals left Switzerland, while fewer people moved to the Alpine country than in 2024.

Read more: Immigration to Switzerland slows down

Applications from Afghanistan, Turkey and Eritrea have fallen particularly sharply, while those from Ethiopia and Iraq have seen a slight increase.

Meanwhile, removals continue to rise, including forced removals. Their number increased from 1,654 in 2021 to 2,400 in 2025.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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