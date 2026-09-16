Switzerland drops in the WEF’s gender equality index

Switzerland plummets 10 places in the WEF’s gender equality index Keystone-SDA

Switzerland has fallen 10 places this year in the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Gender Gap Index, dropping to 27th place. Globally, at the current rate, it will take 120 years to close the gender gap, the organisation said on Wednesday in Geneva.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr La Suisse dégringole de 10 rangs dans l’indice du WEF sur l’égalité Original Read more: La Suisse dégringole de 10 rangs dans l’indice du WEF sur l’égalité

Switzerland has not featured in the top 10 countries on this issue since 2021. Among the 145 countries analysed, Iceland remains in first place, ahead of Finland and Norway. Namibia has entered the top five, in fourth place.

Among the concerns is that the proportion of countries led by women has fallen back to the level of 10 years ago. Fewer than 20% of CEOs are women and fewer than 10% of the ministerial portfolios held by women are considered influential.

Whilst artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming one of the most important issues, fewer than one in five engineers working on this topic is a woman.

Overall, the gender gap has been closed by nearly 70%, an increase of 0.4 percentage points.

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More Foreign Affairs Drafting women into the army the Norwegian way This content was published on What can Switzerland learn from Norway, the country that inspired the gender-neutral conscription model currently under review? Read more: Drafting women into the army the Norwegian way

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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