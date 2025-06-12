The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Demographics

Switzerland moves up three places in the WEF gender equality index

Switzerland has moved up three places this year to 17th in the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) gender equality index. In Geneva, the organisation hailed the results as the fastest progress towards parity in the world since the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the report published on Thursday, Switzerland has not yet returned to the 10th place it occupied in 2021. In Europe, it ranks 12th.

The index is still led by Iceland, ahead of Finland and Norway. Last year, the WEF deplored the fact that progress was not being made fast enough. This year, the tone is less one of disappointment, even if it will still take 123 years to achieve parity at the current rate.

The most significant improvement since the pandemic has been achieved, with the gender gap closing to 68.8%. This is attributed to advances in political emancipation and economic participation.

Women make up 41.2% of the workforce. But they are still only represented in less than 30% of senior management positions.

