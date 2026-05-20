Switzerland among worst in Europe for tackling smoking
Switzerland performs poorly in the European ranking for tobacco control.
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It ranks second from last out of 37 countries assessed, according to the Swiss Association for Tobacco Prevention (AT), which published the findings on Wednesday.
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In the index, Switzerland is grouped with countries in Eastern Europe, as well as Italy and the Balkans. Only Bosnia and Herzegovina scores worse. Ireland, the UK and the Netherlands top the list.
Among Switzerland’s neighbours, France (4th) is among the best performers, while Austria (22nd) and Germany (25th) rank closer to Switzerland, which ranks 36th.
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The report points to major gaps in areas such as advertising bans, protection against tobacco industry influence, the regulation of new nicotine products and prevention efforts. It also notes that Switzerland is the only country assessed that has yet to ratify the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.
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Despite recent changes, Switzerland is still adopting “laws with significant shortcomings” and exemptions that favour the tobacco industry, the report says.
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AT has described the ranking as a “major political wake-up call”. It is calling for “stronger” measures, including a full ban on advertising, tighter regulation of new nicotine products, a significant rise in tobacco prices, a major boost to prevention efforts, and the immediate ratification of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.
Translated from French by AI/sp
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