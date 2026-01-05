The hedgehog is named Swiss animal of the year 2026

The hedgehog is the animal of the year 2026 Keystone-SDA

The hedgehog has been named Animal of the Year 2026 by the nature conservation organisation Pro Natura. One of Switzerland's best-loved wild animals, the hedgehog faces a gradual disappearance of suitable habitats.

The hedgehog has been present in Switzerland for around 20,000 years, Pro Natura wrote in a press release on Monday. The hedgehog’s longevity can be explained by farmland adapted to its lifestyle, with plants of average height and sufficient insects and worms to feed on.

However, this situation has changed considerably over the last century, warns Pro Natura. Hedges, leaf piles and branches have become rarer, streams have been channelled underground and agricultural production has become more intensive, causing the hedgehog to lose most of its habitats in agricultural areas.

Faced with this phenomenon, the hedgehog has found an alternative habitat in the gardens and parks of villages and towns. This change is not without risk, however, as the proximity of humans, cars and lawnmowers is often fatal to hedgehogs.

Rare insects

For both young and adult hedgehogs, the question of food is central. Although hedgehogs don’t mind tasting everything that comes their way, they can only digest food of animal origin, as Pro Natura points out.

It therefore specialises in insects and hibernates in winter when insects are absent. However, insect food tends to be scarcer during the rest of the year, making the hedgehog’s task even more difficult.

Pro Natura points out that the hedgehog has been classified as “potentially threatened” in Switzerland since 2022 and in the European Union since 2024. In March 2026, the organisation is therefore launching a project called “Bonjour nature” (Hello nature), which aims to support people who want to create their gardens in a natural way in Switzerland.

