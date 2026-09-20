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Hot summer led to record numbers at Swiss outdoor swimming pools

The hot summer led to record numbers at Swiss outdoor swimming pools
The hot summer led to record numbers at Swiss outdoor swimming pools Keystone-SDA

In many parts of Switzerland, outdoor swimming pools recorded more visitors than ever before during the hot summer of 2026. At the same time, the demands on staff increased, as revealed by a survey carried out by the Keystone-SDA news agency.

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Keystone-SDA

For example, the swimming pools in Zurich, with three million admissions, and Bern, with just under two million, reported new visitor records. The above-average heat in June is likely to have contributed to these successful figures. According to reports from Zurich, the days with the highest visitor numbers were recorded in June.

Many towns reported that the large numbers of visitors had placed greater demands on staff than in recent years. For example, greater effort had to be made to guarantee water quality. Furthermore, the infrastructure had also come under considerable strain.

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Climate adaptation

Switzerland’s record-breaking summer by numbers

This content was published on This year’s summer was the hottest and driest in Switzerland since measurements began in 1864. Only one national record remained unbroken.

Read more: Switzerland’s record-breaking summer by numbers

Swimming pools recorded a record number of visitors this summer, not only in German-speaking Switzerland but also in French-speaking Switzerland. Most pools are now closing for the season.

How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR