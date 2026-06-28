Thousands join Pride march in Lausanne
Pride Romande filled the streets of Lausanne, championing “the right to be oneself”, the slogan for the event. The highlight of the celebrations, the Pride march, drew several thousand people on Saturday afternoon.
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Gathered under the blazing sun, with little shade beneath the Bessières Bridge, the crowd set off at around 3pm. They moved through the city centre towards Milan Park, home to the Pride Village, where concerts and entertainment have been running since Friday.
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Colourful outfits were everywhere, alongside rainbow fans and umbrellas – the must-have accessories of Pride 2026. Several flags and placards could also be seen, bearing slogans such as “My body. My gender. Shut up”, “Fewer fascists, more scissors” and “Down with the cis-system”.
Translated from French, sub-edited by sp
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