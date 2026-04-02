Three-quarters of Swiss use AI in everyday life: survey

Young people, graduates, high-income earners and French-speaking Swiss are particularly keen on AI use, the survey shows. Keystone-SDA

More than three-quarters of the adult population in Switzerland (76%) use artificial intelligence tools in their daily lives. This figure is up significantly compared to last year (62.4%), reveals a survey published on Thursday by comparison web portal Comparis.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Trois quarts des Suisses utilisent des outils d’IA au quotidien Original Read more: Trois quarts des Suisses utilisent des outils d’IA au quotidien

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According to the survey, young people, graduates, high-income earners and French-speaking Swiss are particularly keen on artificial intelligence (AI). In the 18-35 age group, the usage rate is 90.1%, compared with just 52.1% among the over-55s.

There are also marked differences depending on the level of education: 82.5% of people with a high level of education use these tools, compared with 69.4% of those with a lower level of education. Differences between high- and low-income groups are just as marked. The survey also shows that 81.6% of people in French-speaking Switzerland use AI tools, compared with 74.1% in the German-speaking regions of the country.

Internet research in demand

AI is most commonly used to carry out Internet searches (41.6%) as a replacement for a conventional search engine. Artificial intelligence is also widely used in day-to-day work, for example, in writing texts (31.4%) and in online commerce (26.9%).

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More Swiss AI ‘I don’t remember what it was like without AI’: Swiss youth are getting hooked on chatbots This content was published on From study aides to emotional support, AI chatbots are becoming constant companions for many young people in Switzerland, raising concerns about attention levels, loneliness and dependence. Read more: ‘I don’t remember what it was like without AI’: Swiss youth are getting hooked on chatbots

Correspondence with a chatbot is growing in popularity, with 61.9% of respondents saying it was an interesting option.

However, respondents were sceptical of the transmission of personal data, particularly information about health problems. Of those surveyed, 55.5% said they would never confide psychological problems to a chatbot, while 52.5% consider that there is a limit to the collection of personal data by a chatbot acting as a health coach.

The representative survey was carried out by the Innofact market research institute on behalf of Comparis in March 2026. A total of 1,035 people from all regions of Switzerland took part.

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Translated from French with AI/gw

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