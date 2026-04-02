Three-quarters of Swiss use AI in everyday life: survey
More than three-quarters of the adult population in Switzerland (76%) use artificial intelligence tools in their daily lives. This figure is up significantly compared to last year (62.4%), reveals a survey published on Thursday by comparison web portal Comparis.
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According to the survey, young people, graduates, high-income earners and French-speaking Swiss are particularly keen on artificial intelligence (AI). In the 18-35 age group, the usage rate is 90.1%, compared with just 52.1% among the over-55s.
There are also marked differences depending on the level of education: 82.5% of people with a high level of education use these tools, compared with 69.4% of those with a lower level of education. Differences between high- and low-income groups are just as marked. The survey also shows that 81.6% of people in French-speaking Switzerland use AI tools, compared with 74.1% in the German-speaking regions of the country.
Internet research in demand
AI is most commonly used to carry out Internet searches (41.6%) as a replacement for a conventional search engine. Artificial intelligence is also widely used in day-to-day work, for example, in writing texts (31.4%) and in online commerce (26.9%).
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‘I don’t remember what it was like without AI’: Swiss youth are getting hooked on chatbots
Correspondence with a chatbot is growing in popularity, with 61.9% of respondents saying it was an interesting option.
However, respondents were sceptical of the transmission of personal data, particularly information about health problems. Of those surveyed, 55.5% said they would never confide psychological problems to a chatbot, while 52.5% consider that there is a limit to the collection of personal data by a chatbot acting as a health coach.
The representative survey was carried out by the Innofact market research institute on behalf of Comparis in March 2026. A total of 1,035 people from all regions of Switzerland took part.
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Translated from French with AI/gw
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