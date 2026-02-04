Truth or tale: Does Switzerland have strict laws on naming children?

Series Truth or tale , Episode 9: A reader asked whether Switzerland has particularly strict laws on naming children compared to other countries. The answer: it’s complicated.

Switzerland has a reputation for rules and precision, but when it comes to naming children, the reality is more nuanced than popular belief might suggest. A reader got in touch asking: “I heard that Switzerland is much stricter than other countries when it comes to naming children – that parents can’t just choose any name they like. Is that true?”

Addressing readers’ questions about rumours in Switzerland This article is in response to a question from a Swissinfo user, who asked if it is true that Switzerland has particularly strict laws on naming children. If you have a question or have heard a rumour about Switzerland that you’d like us to fact-check, get in touch hereExternal link.

This assertion is frequently raised in discussions on social media, often in contrast to countries such as the United States, where in some states parents have wide latitude to choose unconventional names. It is not only the unusual names chosen by certain celebrities, such as ‘X Æ A-Xii’, the son of Elon Musk and Grimes, that have caused a stir. For example, some parents in the US name their children after weapons manufacturers such as Remington or Colt.

Swiss law: best interest of the child

Would such a practice be possible in Switzerland? Under Swiss law, parents are generally free to choose their child’s first name. The Swiss Civil Status OrdinanceExternal link, a federal regulation setting out how civil status matters are handled in practice, says that civil registry officials must reject a given name only if it clearly harms the child’s interests. This principle is intentionally broad and flexible, allowing authorities to intervene only in limited circumstances. In the event of a dispute, the courts decide.

What does that mean in practice? “Under Swiss law, a child’s name must not be harmful or infringe the rights of others. Parents are not allowed to choose brand names, for example,” says David Rüetschi, director of the Swiss Federal Office of Civil Status.

He adds that technical rules also apply: names must be written using letters from the Latin alphabet, meaning that symbols, numbers or invented characters are not accepted in the civil registry.

Decisions are made at local civil registry offices, where officials assess each case individually. In most instances, names are approved without difficulty. When questions arise, authorities typically seek dialogue with parents to find a solution. Legal disputes are rare, though they can be lengthy if they occur.

“If the case goes to court, a final decision can take three to five years, leaving the child without a legally recognised name in the meantime,” says Rüetschi.

International comparison

Where does Switzerland stand in an international comparison? That depends on which country Switzerland is being compared to, says Rüetschi.

“In general, it can be said that the guidelines for naming children are pretty similar to those in other countries. In Germany, Italy, France and Austria, the principles are basically the same,” he says. While some countries – particularly certain US states but also the United Kingdom – allow far greater freedom, others are more restrictive. Iceland, for example, maintains an official list of approved namesExternal link.

Swiss practice has become more liberal over time, Rüetschi says. Earlier requirements, such as clearly gendered names, have largely been abandoned, reflecting increased cultural diversity and migration.

Switzerland is generally not stricter than other countries

So, is Switzerland particularly strict when it comes to naming children? Generally speaking, it is not: parents have wide freedom, with limits applied only in specific cases to protect a child’s interests. How restrictive the system appears largely depends on which country it is compared with.

With input from Claire Micallef. Edited by Marc Leutenegger.

