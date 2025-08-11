Swiss politician files complaint against farmer after death threats

Vassilis Venizelos files a complaint against a breeder after receiving death threats Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The increasing number of wolf attacks, particularly in the Jura mountains, continues to exacerbate tensions in the canton of Vaud. State Councillor Vassilis Venizelos has lodged a complaint against a farmer following death threats.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Menacé de mort, Vassilis Venizelos porte plainte contre un éleveur Original Read more: Menacé de mort, Vassilis Venizelos porte plainte contre un éleveur

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“The teams in the field are being subjected to pressure and threats,” said the head of the Vaud Department of the Environment, interviewed on Sunday on Swiss public radio RTS. They “come from all sides. The latest came from a farmer who threatened to kill me. A red line has clearly been crossed. A complaint has been lodged”, he continued.

“The aim is to ensure that such events don’t happen again, and to protect my teams too. Of course I can understand this anger, I can understand that some farmers are waiting for more determined action from the state. But certain limits must not be crossed,” continued the Minister.

This announcement comes at a time when many shepherds and farmers are calling for more shots to be fired at the pack in the canton of Vaud. In July alone, a wolf killed at least 18 livestock animals (young cattle, calves, sheep), according to the canton’s latest count.

“The current situation is unacceptable in view of the increasing number of attacks. While politicians dither, wolves continue their carnage, and farmers are paying a high price,” denounced the French-speaking association for the regulation of large predators last week.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.