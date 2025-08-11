The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
News
Demographics

Swiss politician files complaint against farmer after death threats

Vassilis Venizelos files a complaint against a breeder after receiving death threats
Vassilis Venizelos files a complaint against a breeder after receiving death threats Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss politician files complaint against farmer after death threats
Listening: Swiss politician files complaint against farmer after death threats

The increasing number of wolf attacks, particularly in the Jura mountains, continues to exacerbate tensions in the canton of Vaud. State Councillor Vassilis Venizelos has lodged a complaint against a farmer following death threats.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“The teams in the field are being subjected to pressure and threats,” said the head of the Vaud Department of the Environment, interviewed on Sunday on Swiss public radio RTS. They “come from all sides. The latest came from a farmer who threatened to kill me. A red line has clearly been crossed. A complaint has been lodged”, he continued.

“The aim is to ensure that such events don’t happen again, and to protect my teams too. Of course I can understand this anger, I can understand that some farmers are waiting for more determined action from the state. But certain limits must not be crossed,” continued the Minister.

This announcement comes at a time when many shepherds and farmers are calling for more shots to be fired at the pack in the canton of Vaud. In July alone, a wolf killed at least 18 livestock animals (young cattle, calves, sheep), according to the canton’s latest count.

“The current situation is unacceptable in view of the increasing number of attacks. While politicians dither, wolves continue their carnage, and farmers are paying a high price,” denounced the French-speaking association for the regulation of large predators last week.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

Has your continent reached its peak or is there still potential for economic growth?

Some regions of the world are on an upward trajectory with the promise of a steadily improving future. Where do you live? And in which direction is your region or continent developing?

Join the discussion
6 Likes
9 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Camille Kündig

Are you a Swiss citizen living in New Zealand, Israel, Singapore, or Brunei? Ask your ambassador a question here!

What have you always wanted to ask your ambassador? As a Swiss Abroad, what issues are most important to you on a daily basis?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Jessica Davis Plüss

Living longer: What do you think about the longevity trend?

The longevity market is booming thanks in part to advances in the science of ageing. What do you think of the idea of significantly extending human lifespan?

Join the discussion
34 Likes
22 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

News

Pharmaceutical companies do not plan job cuts in Switzerland

More

US tariffs: pharma firms not planning job cuts in Switzerland

This content was published on The additional investments in the US will not lead to a reduction in jobs in Switzerland. This is according to pharmaceutical giant Roche, which expects the number of employees to remain stable in the current year. The position of Novartis is similar.

Read more: US tariffs: pharma firms not planning job cuts in Switzerland

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR