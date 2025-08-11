Swiss politician files complaint against farmer after death threats
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss politician files complaint against farmer after death threats
The increasing number of wolf attacks, particularly in the Jura mountains, continues to exacerbate tensions in the canton of Vaud. State Councillor Vassilis Venizelos has lodged a complaint against a farmer following death threats.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
Menacé de mort, Vassilis Venizelos porte plainte contre un éleveur
Original
“The teams in the field are being subjected to pressure and threats,” said the head of the Vaud Department of the Environment, interviewed on Sunday on Swiss public radio RTS. They “come from all sides. The latest came from a farmer who threatened to kill me. A red line has clearly been crossed. A complaint has been lodged”, he continued.
“The aim is to ensure that such events don’t happen again, and to protect my teams too. Of course I can understand this anger, I can understand that some farmers are waiting for more determined action from the state. But certain limits must not be crossed,” continued the Minister.
This announcement comes at a time when many shepherds and farmers are calling for more shots to be fired at the pack in the canton of Vaud. In July alone, a wolf killed at least 18 livestock animals (young cattle, calves, sheep), according to the canton’s latest count.
“The current situation is unacceptable in view of the increasing number of attacks. While politicians dither, wolves continue their carnage, and farmers are paying a high price,” denounced the French-speaking association for the regulation of large predators last week.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
US tariffs: pharma firms not planning job cuts in Switzerland
This content was published on
The additional investments in the US will not lead to a reduction in jobs in Switzerland. This is according to pharmaceutical giant Roche, which expects the number of employees to remain stable in the current year. The position of Novartis is similar.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.