Zurich unveils Switzerland’s first queer memorial

Zurich unveils Switzerland’s first Queer Memorial Keystone-SDA

Zurich’s first queer memorial was unveiled on Thursday by members of the LGBT+ community. Situated in Sihlfeld Cemetery, it stands as a symbol against hatred.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Zürich weiht erstes Queer Memorial der Schweiz ein Original Read more: Zürich weiht erstes Queer Memorial der Schweiz ein

The new memorial commemorates people who have lost their lives because of anti-queer violence or exclusion, according to HAZ-Queer Zürich. It also honours the courage of those who campaign for the rights of the queer community.

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The memorial complements the rainbow burial ground already established at Sihlfeld Cemetery. Thought to be the only one of its kind in Switzerland, it offers queer people a final resting place that respects their identity and diversity.

Created by 20 members of the queer community

Around 20 members of the queer community helped carve and polish the stone under the guidance of its designers, Judith Schröter and Regine Brandt.

+ Seven graphics showing how LGBTIQ+ people are doing in Switzerland

The project is backed by a number of queer organisations and religious groups. Speakers at the unveiling ceremony on Thursday evening included Zurich mayor Raphael Golta and drag queen Mona Gamie.

The organisers also hope the memorial will be a source of inspiration and empowerment for younger generations. They say it shows that the rights enjoyed today were hard won and must continue to be defended collectively.

“Queer” is an umbrella term used to describe people whose sexual orientation, romantic attraction or gender identity falls outside traditional norms of heterosexuality and the gender binary.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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