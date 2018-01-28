This content was published on January 28, 2018 3:43 PM Jan 28, 2018 - 15:43

File photo from the mainly Kurdish town of Cizre, Turkey (Selahattin Sevi/ CHA via AP)

Several thousand people marched in Zurich on Saturday to call attention to the situation of Kurds in Syria and Turkey. The rally was peaceful, according to the city police.

There have been similar demonstrations recently in other Swiss cities, including Aarau, Basel, Bern and Geneva.

+ A ‘Kill Trump’ demo banner in Bern resulted in an investigation

However, German police had to break up a Kurdish demonstration in Cologne on Saturday. Its 20,000 participants had been on the streets for five hours when the police put an end to it – citing the display of forbidden flags hailing the militant Kurdistan Workers’ Party and its leader, Abdullah Öcalan. Two people were arrested.

In November, a demonstration in Düsseldorf, Germany, also had to be stopped for the same reason.





