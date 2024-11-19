Denmark makes new $138 million donation to Ukraine’s military, PM says

reuters_tickers

1 minute

(Reuters) – Denmark is making a new donation of about $138 million for development of Ukraine’s arms industry, its latest contribution to the sector, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Tuesday.

“And today I’m pleased to announce a new Danish donation to Ukraine. More than 130 million euros ($138 million) directly to Ukraine’s defence industry because we know now what your industry is capable of,” Frederiksen told a news briefing alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

“Because we know that these investments make a real difference on the battlefield. And make no mistake, our support is long-term.”

Zelenskiy said Ukraine and Denmark had created a “special model” to bring in investments from other countries.

“All the Nordic nations have already joined, more than one billion dollars have been invested by partners into our industries,” Zelenskiy said, adding that the programme extended to drones, missiles and artillery production.

Denmark’s latest contribution, announced the 1,000th day of Russia’s invasion of its smaller neighbour, underscored its role as a major contributor to Ukraine’s defence industry.

The NATO member is among the biggest contributors of military aid relative to the size of its economy. Much of the aid has been directed specifically at developing Ukraine’s defence industry.