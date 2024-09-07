Deutsche Bahn reports massive disruption to German rail services

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany rail company Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday that train services “in the centre” of the country were massively disrupted, citing an unspecified technical fault.

Public broadcaster ARD’s news website Tagesschau.de earlier reported that Deutsche Bahn’s signalling in the area around Frankfurt am Main had broken down.

Deutsche Bahn could not be reached for immediate comment.