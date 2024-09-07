Deutsche Bahn says technical fault that caused train service disruption fixed

reuters_tickers

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German rail company Deutsche Bahn said on Saturday that a technical fault, which had “massively disrupted” train services in the centre of the country, has been fixed.

The rail operator said earlier in the day that trains could not leave stations in the affected area.

Regional commuter train company RMV also said earlier that Deutsche Bahn’s radio communications in the area around Frankfurt had broken down.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Jason Neely, David Holmes and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)