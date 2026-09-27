Citizen assemblies and AI on the agenda for Geneva Democracy Week
This year’s Democracy Week in Geneva, running from October 3 to 11, will showcase contrasting approaches. Whilst artificial intelligence (AI) will be the focus of a simulation, an ‘Urbansgemeinde’ will invite citizens to make fictional collective decisions together.
In total, more than 50 workshops, discussions, tours and immersive experiencesExternal link are planned, according to the State Chancellery. Dozens of partners are involved in these activities, most of which are free to attend but some of which require registration.
From citizen participation to Geneva’s institutions and international issues, Geneva is showcasing its democratic laboratory. Among the events, “A Day at the Heart of the Republic” will allow those interested to take part in mock sessions of the Geneva government, parliament and the judiciary.
Another participatory format, the Urbansgemeinde, will simulate a citizens’ assembly. Two formats will encourage citizens to make decisions collectively.
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New technologies will also feature prominently. International meetings will bring young people together to discuss digital democracy.
The general public will also be able to explore the mechanics of “deepfakes”. They can also take part in ‘Vote 2032 – the Synthetic Campaign’, a workshop where they will be immersed in a fictional campaign run using generative AI tools.
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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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