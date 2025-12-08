The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
First Swiss platform for digital signature collection presented
The canton of St. Gallen presented Switzerland's first e-collecting project on Monday. The pilot project for the electronic collection of signatures for referendums and initiatives will start in spring 2026.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

Initiative committees can use the canton’s newly developed e-collecting platform to collect signatures electronically. This prevents incorrect and multiple signatures by automatically comparing the signatures with the electoral register.

E-collecting simplifies the collection of signatures, explained those responsible at the St. Gallen State Chancellery at a media conference. The municipalities would also be relieved by having to certify fewer handwritten signatures.

During the pilot trial, which is limited to seven years, a maximum of 50% of signatures for cantonal referendums and initiatives may now be collected electronically. Signatures must therefore continue to be collected in person.

