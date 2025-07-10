The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Is it a good idea to let AI vote?

Some people want to let AI vote in place of humans. Find out in this video why this might be a bad idea.

1 minute

As a reporter I cover developments in democracy where the Swiss perspective becomes relevant. I am Swiss and have long been fascinated by the way public discussions shape society.

My work focuses on multimedia content formats. I produce videos and photos for SWI swissinfo.ch's various online channels and work as a picture editor. I hold a bachelor’s degree in Multimedia Production and completed an apprenticeship as a mediamatician.

Read our latest articles on AI-voting and the potential of digital twins in democracies:

