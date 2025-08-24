The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss cantonal ministers keep low profile on social media

Swiss cantonal ministers have only modest social media followings and post largely neutral content, a new University of Lausanne study has found.

Facebook is the platform where Swiss cantonal ministers a\ttract the largest followings, according to researchers at the University of Lausanne’s Graduate Institute of Public Administration. Most count between 0 and 5,000 followers, with a few notable exceptions such as Zurich politician Natalie Rickli (27,499) and Valais politician Mathias Reynard (12,193).

On Instagram, ministers average fewer than 5,000 followers, while most do not maintain an account on X.

The researchers found that the vast majority of ministers’ posts are neutral in tone and contain little or no political content.

