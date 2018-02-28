Only 31% of people in Switzerland manage to take a conscious break from media consumption at least once a day. One in four Swiss never actively disconnects at all, according a representative survey published on Monday.
This applies to people in all linguistic areas of the country, revealed the surveyexternal link by comparis.ch. Those who do take occasional breaks said they still spent too much “dead time” consuming all kinds of online media.
It’s not only younger people who treat their smartphone as a constant companion: 36% of those who never take an active break from media consumption are over 56, according to comparis.ch. This is the same proportion as for those users aged 18 to 35.
“The smartphone has replaced the television and the radio, which means that people have constant access to all kinds of media at their fingertips,” said Jean-Claude Frick, digital expert at comparis.ch.
Messages from friends and colleagues on social media increase the pressure to constantly check our phone, he said.
Push notifications – “the junk emails of the smartphone generation” – are another reason for people’s inability to reduce their consumption, Frick said. He recommends turning them off as a “first step to a breaking the smartphone addiction”.
The survey questioned 1,049 people about their media consumption in all areas of Switzerland.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.