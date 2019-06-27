During a political rally in the capital Yaoundé in October 2018

(Keystone)

Switzerland is acting as a facilitator in the crisis in north-western and south-western Cameroon at the request of the parties involved. To this end, a second preparatory meeting with various Cameroonian opposition groups took place in Switzerland this week.

The foreign ministry, working with the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogueexternal link, said in a statementexternal link on Thursday it was “committed to finding a peaceful, lasting negotiated solution to the crisis in north-western and south-western Cameroon”.

The aim of the three-day meeting which ended on Thursday was to prepare the future peace negotiations between the Cameroonian government and the political opposition.

The foreign ministry said it was concerned about the continuing violence in the north-western and south-western regions of Cameroon, which is taking a heavy toll on the civilian population.

“Switzerland has long been committed, both at bilateral and multilateral level, to finding a peaceful solution to the crisis and to promoting respect for human rights in Cameroon,” it said. “Switzerland is also committed to providing humanitarian aid to the affected local population and has supported Cameroon in dealing with multilingualism.”

Facilitation is an instrument of Switzerland’s traditional good offices. Politically neutral Switzerland also already holds several protecting power mandatesexternal link globally, for example acting as a diplomatic messenger between Iran and the US, Canada, Saudi Arabia and Egypt.





Who foots the bill? Cameroon’s Biya: Why the Swiss won’t stop his Geneva stays Reports alleging Cameroon’s president Paul Biya runs his country from a Geneva hotel raise questions whether official Switzerland can intervene. By Julia Crawford with input from Markus Spoerndli

Keystone-SDA/ts

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram