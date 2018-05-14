Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Diplomacy Switzerland opens new embassy premises in Jordan

...
A picture of the inauguration ceremony in front of the embassy building

The new premises bring together the diplomatic, consular and international cooperation departments under the same roof. 

(Keystone)

Swiss Foreign Affairs Minister Ignazio Cassis on Sunday opened Switzerland’s new embassy in the Jordanian capital Amman.

 The move helps boost bilateral relations and highlights the important role that Jordan plays for Switzerland in the region, wrote the Federal Department of Foreign Affairsexternal link (FDFA) in a statementexternal link.

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi attended the inauguration ceremony.

The new premises bring together the diplomatic, consular and international cooperation departments under the same roof. 

+ Learn more about Swiss embassy-sharing

Thanks to this integrated embassy structure, Switzerland will be able to coordinate its work in Jordan more efficiently, the FDFA added.

Switzerland has been supporting Jordan since 2001 within the framework of development cooperation. Among other activities, it has helped rebuild local schools that accept Syrian refugees.

SDA-ATS/ln

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

swissinfo.ch

Join us on Facebook!

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.







Click here to see more newsletters