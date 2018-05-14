This content was published on May 14, 2018 10:14 AM May 14, 2018 - 10:14

The new premises bring together the diplomatic, consular and international cooperation departments under the same roof. (Keystone)

Swiss Foreign Affairs Minister Ignazio Cassis on Sunday opened Switzerland’s new embassy in the Jordanian capital Amman.

The move helps boost bilateral relations and highlights the important role that Jordan plays for Switzerland in the region, wrote the Federal Department of Foreign Affairsexternal link (FDFA) in a statementexternal link.

Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi attended the inauguration ceremony.

The new premises bring together the diplomatic, consular and international cooperation departments under the same roof.

+ Learn more about Swiss embassy-sharing

Thanks to this integrated embassy structure, Switzerland will be able to coordinate its work in Jordan more efficiently, the FDFA added.

Switzerland has been supporting Jordan since 2001 within the framework of development cooperation. Among other activities, it has helped rebuild local schools that accept Syrian refugees.

Embassy closures Parliament opposes diplomatic cutbacks By Urs Geiser Parliament has pressured the government to reverse its decision to shut the Swiss embassy in Guatemala and the consulate general in Chicago. Swiss ...

SDA-ATS/ln

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!