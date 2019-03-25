This content was published on March 25, 2019 7:19 PM

Switzerland invests nearly CHF 20 million in development cooperation in Tunisia.

(Keystone / Stringer)

Home Affairs Minister Alain Berset signed a social security agreement on Monday in Tunis with Tunisian Minister of Social Affairs Mohamed Trabelsi. He was received in the North African nation by Tunisian President Béji Caïd Essebsi and Prime Minister Youssef Chahed.

The agreement governs ties between Switzerland and Tunisia in the field of social security, according to the Swiss home affairs ministry. It covers old-age, survivors' and invalidity insurance and meets international standards for the coordination of social security systems. It still allows pensions to be paid abroad. As before, Tunisian nationals who leave Switzerland permanently will be able to waive their pension and request a refund of their contributions instead.

Finally, the agreement facilitates the mobility of nationals of both countries: it avoids double taxation of the respective social security systems. It will enter into force as soon as it has been approved by the parliaments of both counties.

The visit provided an opportunity to review various aspects of bilateral relations and discuss Tunisia's political and economic developments.

On Monday evening, after meeting with the Minister of Cultural Affairs Mohamed Zine El Abidine, Alain Berset was to launch a regional cultural cooperation programme for North Africa.

Berset on Tuesday will visit two projects that address the economic and social challenges that promote violent extremism and radicalisation of youth. The objective of these projects supported by Switzerland is to offer future prospects to young people in the disadvantaged suburbs of Tunis, for example by offering them cultural activities.

These programmes are developed in close collaboration with schools, authorities and local security forces. Every year, Switzerland invests nearly CHF 20 million ($20 million) in development cooperation in Tunisia.



