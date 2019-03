On March 25, 1999, Chinese President Xi Zemin was confronted by pro-Tibetan protesters upon his arrival at the seat of parliament in Bern. Furious, he refused to participate in a guard of honour or to greet government members waiting to receive him. In his speech, he sharply criticised the Swiss authorities, accusing them of not being capable of maintaining order and told them they had lost a good friend. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)









