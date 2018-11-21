This content was published on November 21, 2018 2:55 PM Nov 21, 2018 - 14:55

It’s still rare for top diplomatic postings to go to women, but things are changing. Livia Leu, who since September has represented Switzerland in France and Monaco, agrees. Swiss public television, RTS, accompanied her during her first day at work in Paris.

Men cover the portrait wall of Leu’s predecessors. She is the first woman to get the job in the city where she did her apprenticeship in the diplomatic services almost 30 years ago.

Leu is well-known in the Swiss diplomatic corps. She is one of the few women at the top level. In 2009, the then Foreign Affairs Minister Micheline Calmy-Rey sent her to Tehran, where she represented the interests of Switzerland and the United States, because Switzerland has served as the United States’ protecting power in Iran since 1980.

She also is the Federal Council’s delegate for trade deals and head of the bilateral economic relations section in the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).



Common Ground Award Former Ambassador Livia Leu Agosti honoured Livia Leu Agosti, former Swiss Ambassador to Iran, and the Swiss foreign ministry received a 2013 Common Ground Award on Friday in Washington.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

Survey Swiss Abroad Survey: Keyboard and Hand close-up Dear Swiss Abroad, tell us what you think