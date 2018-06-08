This content was published on June 8, 2018 9:36 PM Jun 8, 2018 - 21:36

(Keystone)

The Swiss village of Kandersteg has approved a credit of CHF 1.2 million ($1.2 million) to build a ski jump should the Sion 2026 Winter Olympics bid succeed.

The parliament of Kandersteg approved the motion after a brief debate, during which both the mayor and citizens spoke of a chance that must be seized.

Kandersteg is a resort village in the Bernese Oberland region of Switzerland.

The decision comes as the nearby Canton Valais gears up for a key June 10 vote on Sion's 2026 Winter Olympics.

SDA-ATS/ds

