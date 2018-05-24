Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Direct Democracy Taking the pulse of democracy around the globe

...

Bruno Kaufmann, a Swiss-Swedish author, has been on a tour across four continents to explore the state of modern democracy. 

On his travels, he met democracy activists, independence campaigners, local journalists, Buddhist monks, Swiss expatriates and high-ranking politicians; in his bag always a copy of the Global Passport to Modern Direct Democracy.

Retrace his 200-day voyage by clicking on some of the 20 stops.

brunoontour

Map



Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN

The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.

swissinfo.ch

Join us on Facebook!

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.







Click here to see more newsletters