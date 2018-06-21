Swiss-based financial entities – for example the Swiss National Bank, pension schemes and foundations – should stop investing in companies that produce war materiel. This is the demand of a people’s initiative, signed by almost 130,000 people, which was handed into the Federal Chancellery on Thursday.
A total of 104,902 had been confirmed as valid, said the Group for a Switzerland Without an Army (GSoA), the Young Green Party and the Association for a Ban on Arms Dealing. People’s initiatives must be signed by at least 100,000 citizens within an 18-month period in order to be considered for a vote at the national level.
The campaigners say they intend to put an end to Switzerland’s role in financing international weapons manufacturers. At the end of 2017, the Swiss National Bank alone held shares worth almost CHF2 billion ($2 billion) in US nuclear weapon manufacturers, they said in a statementexternal link on Thursday.
“Our pension money is financing weapons which are being used in the illegal war in Yemen,” said Muriel Waeger from the GSoA.
The general public don’t approve of this “warmongering with our money”, added Maja Haus from the Young Green Party Switzerland.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.