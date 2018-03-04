Political parties and organisations in cantons Schwyz and Fribourg will in future have to declare their finances during campaigns for elections and votes.
In a surprise and very close result in Schwyz in central Switzerland, 50.28% of voters – a difference of around 300 votes – on Sunday approved the “Transparency Initiative” put forward by the leftwing Young Socialists Schwyzexternal link.
In doing so, a majority of voters ignored the recommendation of the cantonal government and parliament.
In canton Fribourg, in the French-speaking part of the country, 68.5% of voters backed a similar initiative on Sunday.
Rules for party campaign funding already exist in cantons Ticino, Geneva and Neuchâtel. At a federal level, an initiative was handed in in October; the government rejected it, but it will most likely go to a nationwide vote.
