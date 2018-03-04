This content was published on March 4, 2018 3:14 PM Mar 4, 2018 - 15:14

The townhall in Schwyz (Keystone)

Political parties and organisations in cantons Schwyz and Fribourg will in future have to declare their finances during campaigns for elections and votes.

In a surprise and very close result in Schwyz in central Switzerland, 50.28% of voters – a difference of around 300 votes – on Sunday approved the “Transparency Initiative” put forward by the leftwing Young Socialists Schwyzexternal link.

In doing so, a majority of voters ignored the recommendation of the cantonal government and parliament.

In canton Fribourg, in the French-speaking part of the country, 68.5% of voters backed a similar initiative on Sunday.

Rules for party campaign funding already exist in cantons Ticino, Geneva and Neuchâtel. At a federal level, an initiative was handed in in October; the government rejected it, but it will most likely go to a nationwide vote.

