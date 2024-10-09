Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Director Steve McQueen’s ‘Blitz’ opens 2024 London Film Festival

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
2 minutes

By Hanna Rantala

LONDON (Reuters) – Oscar-winning director Steve McQueen kicked off the London Film Festival on Wednesday with his gripping World War Two drama “Blitz”.

“Where we’re standing right now, bombs were dropped,” the “12 Years a Slave” and “Hunger” filmmaker said on the red carpet at the capital’s Royal Festival Hall. “So, to be in London showing a movie about London in 1940, I mean, where else can I show this picture?”

“Blitz” stars Saoirse Ronan as Rita, a London mother who sends her young son George, played by newcomer Elliott Heffernan, to safety in the countryside during the war. But George is determined to return home despite the many dangers ahead.

Like his character, Heffernan, whose previous acting experience consisted of playing “Aladdin” in a school play, embarked on a transformative journey with the movie.

“It was a massive adventure, just for one kid who did a school play to being on the red carpet and knowing exactly how a film works. I think I’ve come a very long way,” the 11-year-old said, adding he had not told his friends about his star turn.

“Maybe they’ll find out, maybe they won’t. I might not tell them. I mean, I want to keep it normal,” he said.

Dubbed “the Blitz” by the locals, the intense aerial bombing of the United Kingdom from September 1940 to May 1941 by the German Luftwaffe was officially called Blitzkrieg, or “Lightning War”. It saw Londoners huddling together in underground shelters, battling blazes caused by the bombings and rescuing people from the rubble of their homes.

“It (the film) is about community coming together against all odds and kind of honouring that part of our humanity that needs to find lightness and levity no matter how bad the world is around us,” Ronan said.

Written and directed by McQueen, “Blitz” also stars Harris Dickinson, Paul Weller, Stephen Graham and Benjamin Clementine.

It is one of 255 titles from 80 countries screening at the 68th edition of the London Film Festival.

“Blitz” is out in select cinemas on Nov. 1 and will stream on Apple TV+ from Nov. 22.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
72 Likes
53 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
3 Likes
5 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
2 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR