Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Foreign affairs

Disaster relief Swiss send more aid to cyclone-hit south-east Africa

flood damaged city in Beira, Mozambique

An aerial view part of the storm-damaged city in Beira, Mozambique

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved)

Switzerland is dispatching more experts from the Swiss Humanitarian Aid Unit (SHA) to the areas of Mozambique devastated by Cyclone Idai. Their focus: restoring the water supply.

The team of five, made up of water specialists and logisticians, will leave for the south-eastern African country in the coming days, a Federal Department of Foreign Affairs statement saidexternal link.

The group will reinforce the team of SHAexternal link experts who have been working in Mozambique since the beginning of the week.

Cyclone Idai Swiss send aid to disaster-stricken southern Africa

Switzerland has sent experts and a first shipment of aid to Mozambique to help the victims of a violent tropical storm.

This content was published on March 19, 2019 12:43 PM

In all 12 tons of relief goods - mainly materials and tools for building shelters - have been taken to the disaster area with the first unit. A new consignment will be made up of materials and equipment for restoring drinking supplies, like cleaning wells.

Switzerland is also making two to four SHA members available to United Nations agencies on the ground and releasing CHF2 million ($2 million) in aid. Half of this will be used for SHA actions, with the other half given to UN agencies dealing with the flooding in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi, said the statement on Thursday evening.

Weather-related disaster

Cyclone Idai tore through the three countries last week, destroying towns and villages. Latest estimates by the UN say that more than 550 people were killed and many more injured in the storm. There was severe flooding.

Rudolf Gsell from the SHA told Swiss public television SRFexternal link that at least 80,000 houses were thought to be destroyed. It was helping rescue efforts that the water level had dropped significantly. “At the moment, we don’t expect any further damage. We can start relief efforts to rebuild houses,” he said.

UN officials have said that Idai was possibly one of the worst weather-related disasters ever to hit the southern hemisphere.

Rescue workers are scouring the more remote areas looking for survivors.

FDFA/AP/swissinfo.ch/ilj

Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.








Click here to see more newsletters