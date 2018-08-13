This content was published on August 13, 2018 4:47 PM Aug 13, 2018 - 16:47

The mountain village of Bondo has been hit a massive landslide 12 months ago. (Keystone)

The latest attempt to recover the remains of eight people swept away by a landslide in southeastern Switzerland last year have not met with success.

Local officials near the mountain village of Bondo said a search in July for the eight tourists from Germany, Austria and Switzerland who went missing in the Bregaglia Valley region brought no new results.

The landslide on August 23, 2017 was one of the largest to hit Switzerland in the last century. Piz Cengalo had been under observation since 2011, when another – albeit largely unnoticed – landslide caused 3.1 million cubic metres of the mountainside to collapse.

Defence Minister Guy Parmelin, who attended a news conference in Stampa on Monday, recalled the joint efforts by the national, cantonal and municipal authorities to cope with the aftermath of the disaster.

He said the Swiss militia system and the traditional solidarity had once again been proven a model for others.

The Graubünden cantonal government added that the alarm system at Piz Cengalo has been upgraded to improve the protection of the local residents and tourists. The authorities warned that they recorded new rock movement.

Hiking routes in the area remain closed.



swissinfo.ch with SDA-ATS; ug

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!