The latest attempt to recover the remains of eight people swept away by a landslide in southeastern Switzerland last year have not met with success.
Local officials near the mountain village of Bondo said a search in July for the eight tourists from Germany, Austria and Switzerland who went missing in the Bregaglia Valley region brought no new results.
The landslide on August 23, 2017 was one of the largest to hit Switzerland in the last century. Piz Cengalo had been under observation since 2011, when another – albeit largely unnoticed – landslide caused 3.1 million cubic metres of the mountainside to collapse.
Defence Minister Guy Parmelin, who attended a news conference in Stampa on Monday, recalled the joint efforts by the national, cantonal and municipal authorities to cope with the aftermath of the disaster.
He said the Swiss militia system and the traditional solidarity had once again been proven a model for others.
The Graubünden cantonal government added that the alarm system at Piz Cengalo has been upgraded to improve the protection of the local residents and tourists. The authorities warned that they recorded new rock movement.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.