Divers recover 2 bodies following sinking of luxury yacht off Sicily

reuters_tickers

1 minute

ROME (Reuters) – Divers scouring the wreck of the luxury yacht that sank off the coast of Sicily have found the bodies of two of the six passengers who were missing, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

The boat, owned by the wife of British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch, was carrying 22 passengers and crew and was anchored off the port of Porticello, near Palermo, when it capsized during a fierce, pre-dawn storm on Monday.

Rescue teams did not immediately give the names or the sex of the drowned people, who are the second and third victims of the shipwreck to be found.

The body of the yacht’s cook, Recaldo Thomas, was located shortly after the vessel sank.