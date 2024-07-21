Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Divers search for girl in Ukraine’s Dnipro river after amusement ride tragedy

This content was published on
1 minute

KYIV (Reuters) – Divers are searching for a girl who fell into the Dnipro River in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv when the cable of an amusement ride broke on Sunday, city authorities said.

“The city is appealing to, and will demand that, law enforcement bodies thoroughly investigate both the emergency itself and the activities of the company operating the attraction,” they said in a statement, without giving further details.

The attraction, which began operation in 2021, has a steel cable several hundred metres long that allows people to descend from a high river bank to an island in the river.

