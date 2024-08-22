Divers search for one remaining body on Mike Lynch’s sunken yacht in Sicily

reuters_tickers

3 minutes

PORTICELLO, Italy (Reuters) -Italian rescue divers were scouring the sunken family yacht of British tech magnate Mike Lynch on Thursday for one last missing body, three days after the luxury vessel capsized in a violent storm off the coast of Sicily.

Earlier in the morning members of the fire brigade and the coast guard recovered a fifth corpse, after four bodies were retrieved from the wreck on Wednesday and transported to nearby hospitals, in the city of Palermo.

Italian authorities did not officially identify the corpses, but Britain’s Daily Telegraph reported that two of the dead were Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter. Italy’s Corriere della Sera said the only bodies identified so far were Morgan Stanley banker Jonathan Bloomer and U.S. lawyer Chris Morvillo.

The British-flagged Bayesian, a 56-metre-long (184-ft) superyacht carrying 22 passengers and crew, was anchored off the port of Porticello, near Palermo, when it disappeared beneath the waves in a matter of minutes after a fierce storm struck.

Fifteen people, including Lynch’s wife, managed to escape the boat before it capsized, while the body of the onboard chef, Canadian-Antiguan national Recaldo Thomas, was found near the wreck hours after the disaster.

Operations have been challenging due to the depth and the narrowness of the places that the divers are scouring, the fire brigade said in a statement.

It compared the efforts to those carried out, on a larger scale, for the Costa Concordia, the luxury cruise liner that capsized off the Italian island of Giglio in January 2012, killing 32 people.

UNSINKABLE

The disaster has baffled naval marine experts who said such a vessel, built by Italian high-end yacht manufacturer Perini and presumed to have top-class fittings and safety features, should have been able to withstand such weather.

Prosecutors in the nearby town of Termini Imerese have opened an investigation and authorities have started questioning passengers and witnesses.

The captain, James Cutfield, and crew have made no official comment on the disaster.

Giovanni Constantino, CEO of the Italian Sea Group, which includes Perini, said the Bayesian was “one of the safest boats in the world” and basically unsinkable.

He added that he believed the disaster was caused by a chain of human mistakes and that the storm had been expected, in interviews with Italian media.

“The ship sank because it took on water, from where investigators will have to say,” Constantino told television news programme TG1 late on Wednesday.

Citing data from the yacht’s automatic tracking system and based on available footage, Costantino said it took 16 minutes from when the wind began buffeting the yacht and it began taking on water for it to sink.

Constantino said the Milan-listed group had suffered “enormous damage” to its reputation, with shares falling 2.5% since the disaster.

(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, additional reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Sharon Singleton)