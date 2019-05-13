This content was published on May 13, 2019 9:53 AM

It's been a tough time for Basel shopkeepers, with many consumers skipping over the border for cheaper products in Germany, and added competition from online suppliers. But retailers are starting to turn things around, with a bit of imagination and diversification. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)



Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram