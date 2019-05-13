Navigation

Diversification = survival Survival strategies for small shops

It's been a tough time for Basel shopkeepers, with many consumers skipping over the border for cheaper products in Germany, and added competition from online suppliers. But retailers are starting to turn things around, with a bit of imagination and diversification. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)

