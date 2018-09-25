This content was published on September 25, 2018 3:34 PM Sep 25, 2018 - 15:34

The Crypto Valley Association was set up last year to support and promote Switzerland's growing blockchain industry. (swissinfo.ch)

Switzerland’s Crypto Valley Association, an organization that supports and promotes the growing Swiss blockchain sector, has elected two women members onto an expanded board during an extraordinary general meeting last week.

María Gomez, Lead for Ecosystem Development at blockchain-based project Aragon and Jenna Zenk, CTO of Zug-based blockchain asset management startup Melonport were voted in by members on Thursday evening.

The CVA board has therefore been expanded to seven members following a resolution during June’s AGM to expand diversity at the association. In the build-up to the vote, the CVA was accused of being an “old boys’ club with cronies” by a member of its own diversity taskforce.

“We are thrilled to have found two competent and committed new board members, who are equally committed to the success of Crypto Valley and will help us continue our efforts,” CVA President Oliver Bussmann said in a statement.

In an earlier statement to swissinfo.ch the CVA said the two new board members would have similar roles as their existing colleagues.

"Honored"

“I’m happy to join the board and have the opportunity to help build a strong, diverse and international ecosystem where the values and vision of the projects, teams and people working on open, neutral, borderless and censorship resistant blockchain technologies are represented,” stated Gomez.

Zenk said: “I am excited to join the CVA board to represent the voice of the crypto startups and technologists in their efforts to build cutting-edge technology and drive innovation forward. I am also honored to represent the Crypto Valley in Switzerland and abroad.”

The CVAexternal link was formally established in 2017 to act as a rallying point for its 1,000+ members including companies, lawyers, consultants and incubators, and as a beacon for the growing blockchain sector in Switzerland.

The CVA promotes this blockchain industry globally, draws up self-regulating codes of conduct, liaises with the Zug cantonal authorities and lobbies federal ministers and regulators.

swissinfo.ch

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!